Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neovasc by 74.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neovasc during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.56. 641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,102. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.77. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 979.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

