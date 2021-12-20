NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31. NeuroPace has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,438 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.