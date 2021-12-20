New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Increased to C$2.85 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.47.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.3205714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.