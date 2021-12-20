New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,786 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAMP. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

RAMP stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

