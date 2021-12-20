New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after buying an additional 2,286,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,626,000 after buying an additional 562,381 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after buying an additional 518,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

