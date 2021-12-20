New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 97,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 3.08. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

