New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 110.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 278,521 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWX opened at $70.47 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

