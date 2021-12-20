New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,726,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,038,000 after purchasing an additional 226,848 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 764,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INT opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.15.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

