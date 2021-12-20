New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $38.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

