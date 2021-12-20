New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 21,211 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.