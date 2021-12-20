New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,899 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,427,000 after purchasing an additional 252,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,011,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $44.78 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

