New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 9,411 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

NYSE:ANF opened at $33.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.