Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $7.37. Nexters shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09.

Get Nexters alerts:

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.