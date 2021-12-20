Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $7.37. Nexters shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.