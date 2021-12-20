Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 81,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.80. 954,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,293,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

