Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 1,680 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.24. 51,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

