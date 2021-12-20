Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 1,695 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Linde by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $5.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.62. 5,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.85. The stock has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $343.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

