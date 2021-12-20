Niftyx Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $15.56 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and $157,440.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006810 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

