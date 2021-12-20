NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $161.36 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

