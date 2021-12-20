Noir (NOR) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $253,713.61 and approximately $463.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00227682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00018348 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.00504097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00066292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,439,427 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.