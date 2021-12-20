Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,290,542 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $956,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $127.40 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

