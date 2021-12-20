Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 101.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Bank of America worth $636,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

