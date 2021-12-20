Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $580,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.