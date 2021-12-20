Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.70 Billion Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 93.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,701,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 72,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

