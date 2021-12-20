Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 112.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 7.00% of Akamai Technologies worth $1,215,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM stock opened at $115.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

