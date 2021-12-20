Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 162.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.48% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $836,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $144.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.46. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

