Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Norwood Financial has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,629. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter.

In other Norwood Financial news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $158,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $224,821 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Norwood Financial stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Norwood Financial worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

