Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.07.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 82.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Nutrien by 23.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.