Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,251,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 128,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 51.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 88.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 97.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 85,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $532,000.

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $20.58. 232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

