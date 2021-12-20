Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Down 30.1% in November

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:JRS opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.