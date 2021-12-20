Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:NIM opened at $10.63 on Monday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 45.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

