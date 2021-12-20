Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,703 shares of company stock worth $1,537,111. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 393,827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

