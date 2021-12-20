OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Update

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 693,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
OFG Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. 1,850,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $27.73.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
