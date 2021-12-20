OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Update

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 693,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OFG Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. 1,850,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $27.73.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

