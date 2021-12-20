OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $11.21 on Monday. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFS Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.77% of OFS Capital worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

