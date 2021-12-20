One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Position Boosted by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 208.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 4.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

OEPWU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 2,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,548. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

