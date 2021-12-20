OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $68.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.85.

OneMain stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.97.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 171.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

