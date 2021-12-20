Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,250 shares of company stock worth $4,452,513 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.