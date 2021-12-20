Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

