Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $1.39 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00051256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.03 or 0.08219683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,110.97 or 0.99872206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00074645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

