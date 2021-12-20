ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 42.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

IX stock opened at $101.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

