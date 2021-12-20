Orser Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,502,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.62 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $171.48 and a 52 week high of $221.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

