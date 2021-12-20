Orser Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.7% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after purchasing an additional 841,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $234.31 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $236.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day moving average is $204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.