Orser Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.19.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $341.76 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

