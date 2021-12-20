Orser Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Freshpet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Freshpet worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Freshpet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $92.30 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.15 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.