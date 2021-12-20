Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 189,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 312,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 100,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $82.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

