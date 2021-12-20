Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,829.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKF opened at $35.34 on Monday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.