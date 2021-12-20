Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW) vs. The Competition Head to Head Review

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS: OTTW) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ottawa Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.2% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million $2.48 million 13.76 Ottawa Bancorp Competitors $823.97 million $83.32 million 14.76

Ottawa Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Ottawa Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A Ottawa Bancorp Competitors 19.56% 8.36% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ottawa Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp Competitors 396 1675 1414 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Ottawa Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ottawa Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ottawa Bancorp peers beat Ottawa Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

