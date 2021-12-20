Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $96.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $58.78 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.81.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.