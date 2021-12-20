Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,904.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,773.28. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

