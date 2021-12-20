Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG opened at $158.84 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.