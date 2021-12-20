Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,078 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 458.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 36.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

WYNN stock opened at $82.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.88. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

